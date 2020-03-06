Live Now
Police: Infant found dead at North Carolina motel

by: Associated Press

EDEN, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina is investigating what happened to an infant who was found dead at a motel Thursday morning.

Investigators received an emergency call about an unresponsive baby at the Eden Inn around 11:00 a.m., Eden police Lt. Chuck Gallaher said in a statement.

When officers and Rockingham County EMS responders arrived at the motel, they found the child dead.

The department hasn’t said who placed the 911 call, or whether foul play is suspected in the death. Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Eden is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from Greensboro near the Virginia border.

