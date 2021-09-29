Police investigate attempted carjacking in RDU parking garage

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An attempted carjacking at Raleigh-Durham International Airport closed a parking deck on Tuesday while police investigated.

Initially, the airport said the parking deck between Terminals 1 and 2 was closed just after 6 p.m. due to a “public safety incident.”

Travelers were asked to remain inside the terminals while those arriving at the airport were rerouted to the Economy 3 parking lot.

It was later revealed that RDU police responded to an attempted carjacking in the parking deck just before 5 p.m.

Airport officials said no one was injured and no suspects were located or detained.

Officials said at about 7:10 p.m. that travelers were allowed to return to their cars. People arriving are now allowed to access the garage again.

“We appreciate guests’ patience as we worked quickly to complete the search,” RDU said on Twitter.