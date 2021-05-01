Police: Two people injured after shooting at Carolina Place Mall

PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Pineville Police say two people were injured following a shooting at Carolina Place Mall on Saturday.

The shooting happened on May 1 around 4:49 p.m.

Witnesses tell Fox46 that they heard seven or eight rounds go off somewhere near the food court.

The mall was evacuated while police searched for any victims.

One of the victims was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after, another victim showed up at Atrium Health Pineville with a gunshot wound.

Both victims’ injuries are considered non life-threatening at this time.

Police do not believe this was a random attack and are not actively looking for any additional suspects.

The incident is still under investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made.

