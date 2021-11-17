Police investigating after suspicious material found at Greensboro apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating suspicious materials reportedly found at an apartment complex on Adams Farm Parkway in Greensboro.

On Wednesday afternoon, police shut down Adams Farm Parkway between Hilltop Road and Autumn Woods Drive due to an investigation.

The investigation is centered around the 1302 building at the Advenir at Adam’s Farm complex after a report of odd odors and suspicious materials on site.

A hazmat team was at the scene.

Greensboro police said in a news release shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday that Adams Farm Parkway has reopened.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.