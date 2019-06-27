Police investigating attempted armed robbery by children on NC State’s campus

An attempted robbery by two children on North Carolina State University’s campus Thursday morning is being investigated by campus police, according to a Facebook post from the department.

According to university police, three people reported that two children attempted to rob them around 1:40 a.m. on a sidewalk on Avent Ferry Road near Varsity Drive.

The three people were approached by two juveniles who demanded money. One of the children, estimated to be around 14 or 15 years old, displayed a small pocketknife during the attempted robbery, police said.

The armed male juvenile is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 with a short bushy haircut, wearing a multi-colored button down shirt and shorts.

The second suspect is described as a male who is around 10 years old who is shorter than 5 foot 6. He was wearing a blue shirt and shorts, according to police.

The two suspects were last scene heading towards Centennial Campus on BMX-style bikes, police said.

University police offered the following information on how the campus community can keep themselves safe:

— Assailants are more likely to target individuals walking alone, on darkened or unlit paths, or who are distracted by headphones or activities such as texting.

— Walk in groups whenever possible, especially at night.

— Safety Escort Services and public transportation are available as alternatives to walking. Individuals can contact Safety Escort Services at 919-515-3000.

— If you feel unsafe in any situation, trust your instinct and contact university police immediately to report suspicious activities or crimes on campus by calling 911 or 919-515-3000.