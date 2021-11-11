Police: North Carolina infant killed in dog attack

KENLY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina infant has died after being attacked by a dog, police said.

Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson said in a statement that a pit bull attacked the infant around 5 a.m. Wednesday, news outlets reported. Police are investigating the infant’s death as an accident. Police said they weren’t releasing any information about what happened out of respect for the family.

The dog is in Johnston County Animal Control custody. It is not known who the dog belonged to. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is also working on the case.