Police: Pedestrian killed by train in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police say that a man was killed after he was struck by an Amtrak train in North Carolina.

The Raleigh Police Department issued a news release saying that the man was struck around 10 p.m. on Saturday night in a commercial area northwest of N.C. State University campus near Interstate 440.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The news release didn’t provide further information on the man’s identity or the circumstances of the collision.

Authorities say that Amtrak is leading the investigation into what happened and referred questions to the train operator.

Amtrak didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.