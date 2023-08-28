CHAPEL HILL (WNCN) — Police have released a photo of a gunman at large on or near UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus on Monday afternoon. According to the UNC website, the suspect image matches an ID photo for a student named Tailei Qi.

The alert, which went out at about 1 p.m. urged everyone on the school’s campus to stay inside and avoid windows.

A massive presence of law enforcement and EMS vehicles are lining the road outside of the Genome Sciences Building and South Road is largely blocked off. At least four agencies are responding on the scene as of 2:15 p.m.

Chapel-Hill area buses are on hold due to the incident, according to a tweet sent by Chapel Hill Transit. Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools are also under a “Secure Mode” across all campuses and offices, according to an update posted on their Facebook page.

CHCCS says that building doors are closed and locked and no one is able to enter or leave the school building until given an “all-clear” by authorities.

NC State Highway Patrol has their helicopter in the air to help in the search for armed the suspect.

CBS 17 has multiple crews on campus working to find out more.

This is an ongoing incident check back with CBS 17 for more information.