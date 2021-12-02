3 dead, including 3-year-old girl, 3 more injured after shooting in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City said three people, including a 3-year-old old girl, were killed in a shooting Thursday night.

Three other people were injured and hospitalized.

According to police, the incident occurred near the intersection of Jordan Street and Perry Street around 5 p.m. Officers responded to a report of gunshots and arrived to find “several” people with gunshot wounds.

Three people died from their injuries, including:

Jaquan White (male), of Elizabeth City, age 18

De‘Shay Berry (female), of Manteo, age 39

Allura Pledger (female), of Manteo, age 3

According to police, Berry and Allura were residents of the same block number and street in Manteo.

Police didn’t release any information about a suspect or suspects.

Police on Friday sent out an update giving additional information on three other people who were injured in the incident. They include a 40-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, and a 20-year-old man. All are Elizabeth City residents. They were all taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

Two of the men, the 40 and 29-year-olds, were treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening and later released.

The third, the 20-year-old, was treated and then taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He was listed in stable condition as of Friday night.

“Just a sad situation.”



You can see several bullet holes in cars and a building here on Jordan and Perry St.



A man whose family lives in the area believes people were shooting in multiple directions. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/X5QwmO7DcS — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) December 3, 2021

There was a large presence of law enforcement from Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Elizabeth City Police Department for the rest of the night.

Police on Friday said they were working together to follow all leads. They said it appeared to be an isolated incident.

Neighbor’s tell 10 On Your Side they heard nearly fifty gunshots go off at the time of the shooting.

Police said “multiple” shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday night, 10 On Your Side a sedan being towed away from the scene. Around noon on Friday, an additional car was also seen being towed away from the scene.

10 On Your Side spoke the area’s appointed City Councilman Michael Brooks.

“I would never get over the fact that a 3-year-old baby, a baby,” said Brooks. “We have to take care of the problem. Our lives depended upon it. We don’t know what that 3-year-old baby could have become. We don’t know. Because of a senseless murder.”

#BREAKING We just arrived on scene here in Elizabeth City. There’s still a large police presence of Pasquotank County Sheriff’s and Elizabeth City Police. We’re waiting to hear from an official to get more details. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/Bf3wSHKzeu — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) December 3, 2021

Brooks also represents the area where Andrew Brown was killed earlier this year. Brown was shot and killed by a Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputy when they were attempting to serve a search warrant.

“We have to be concerned, not only when law enforcement murder a young black man, but we gotta be concerned when black men and women are murdering each other,” he said.

Brooks hopes the community and city leaders respond with him by taking tangible action in helping keep each other safe — like opening a place for kids to be kids in the community.

“The great thing about a Boys and Girls Club is that we can point them in a different direction. Before they start pointing guns at each other and pulling the trigger,” he said.

If you know anything about the night Deshay, Allure and Jaquan were killed, police and Brooks want you to call the Crime Line.

You can contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555. All information will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.