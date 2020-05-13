Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Police search for ‘person of interest’ in Edenton larceny

North Carolina

by: WAVY

Posted: / Updated:

Have you seen this man? He’s been identified by the Edenton Police Department as a person of interest in a larceny case. (Photo courtesy of EPD)

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a larceny at an Edenton convenience store.

The Edenton Police Department responded to a report of a larceny at the Stop Shop Convenience Store, located at 1105 N. Broad St., at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Through investigation, police have identified a “person of interest” in the larceny case. Anyone who can identify the man in the image released by police or provide more information on the larceny should call the EPD at (252) 482-444 or submit an anonymous tip here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV