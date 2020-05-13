Police search for ‘person of interest’ in Edenton larceny

Have you seen this man? He’s been identified by the Edenton Police Department as a person of interest in a larceny case. (Photo courtesy of EPD)

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a larceny at an Edenton convenience store.

The Edenton Police Department responded to a report of a larceny at the Stop Shop Convenience Store, located at 1105 N. Broad St., at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Through investigation, police have identified a “person of interest” in the larceny case. Anyone who can identify the man in the image released by police or provide more information on the larceny should call the EPD at (252) 482-444 or submit an anonymous tip here.