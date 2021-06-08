Police seek ID of naked man accused of break-ins, assaults in Asheville

Police are working to ID a man wanted for break ins and assaults in Asheville. (APD)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are working to identify a naked man accused of breaking into homes in Asheville.

On June 6 shortly after midnight, several occupied homes in West Asheville were broken into by a man wearing no clothes, according to Asheville Police Department. In each of these cases, police say residents were assaulted and had items stolen from their homes.

No injuries were reported.

Officers located a person matching the description of the man, and he ran away from officers.

Detectives are asking the public for help to identify and locate the man. They say he has brown hair, a brown beard, and a tattoo on his upper right arm. He may be driving a grey Volkswagen Jetta.

If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.