Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Police sergeant shot at Winston-Salem Sanitation Department; worker describes sound of gunshots

North Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer shot at the Winston-Salem Sanitation Department early Friday morning.

Officers called it a “hot scene” at the Joycelyn V. Johnson Municipal building at 2000 Lowery St., according to Winston-Salem police.

A source close to FOX8 said Sergeant Stewart Sloan was shot.

When police came to intervene in a fight involving two employees, Sloan was reportedly shot in the leg and the abdomen. He was the only officer shot.

Herbert Martinez, a sanitation worker, said he heard gunshots before 7 a.m. while he was in his car as people were arriving to work. He said he and others hid in a ditch, and he called his family.

“They said, ‘Just start calling the police,’ and then next thing I hear is gunshots, so I went down to the ditch that was there, staying away from the gunshots,” he said.

Police say the scene is stable but could not elaborate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV