Police sergeant shot at Winston-Salem Sanitation Department; worker describes sound of gunshots

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer shot at the Winston-Salem Sanitation Department early Friday morning.

Officers called it a “hot scene” at the Joycelyn V. Johnson Municipal building at 2000 Lowery St., according to Winston-Salem police.

A source close to FOX8 said Sergeant Stewart Sloan was shot.

When police came to intervene in a fight involving two employees, Sloan was reportedly shot in the leg and the abdomen. He was the only officer shot.

Herbert Martinez, a sanitation worker, said he heard gunshots before 7 a.m. while he was in his car as people were arriving to work. He said he and others hid in a ditch, and he called his family.

“They said, ‘Just start calling the police,’ and then next thing I hear is gunshots, so I went down to the ditch that was there, staying away from the gunshots,” he said.

Police say the scene is stable but could not elaborate.