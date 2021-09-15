Police: Woman pulled from surf at Wrightsville beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (AP) — Police have opened an investigation after a woman was found unconscious and pulled from the surf at a North Carolina beach.

Wrightsville Beach police responded to calls around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in which callers reported seeing a woman in the surf and pulling her to shore, according to a news release.

According to police, the woman was found unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. Police say the woman couldn’t be resuscitated and was pronounced dead. Authorities identified the woman as Sally Mertens, 78. The news release didn’t list her hometown and police couldn’t be reached Wednesday for additional comment

Police are still investigating the incident.