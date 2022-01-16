Poor People’s Campaign hopes to draw big crowd to June march

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The national Poor People’s Campaign has kicked off a season of activism the group hopes will draw a huge crowd to march in the nation’s capital in June to demand political reform.

“We’re not begging the government. We’re trying to save the nation,” said the Rev. William J. Barber II, who led an online event Friday with Poor People’s Campaign co-founder, the Rev. Liz Theoharis.

On the eve of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, Barber, Theoharis and other activists quoted King and echoed the slain civil rights leader’s unrealized dreams of an equitable American society.

The News & Observer reports that Barber described the plan to hold the Mass Poor People’s and Low-Wage Workers’ Assembly and Moral March on Washington and To the Polls on June 18.

“We are committed to mobilizing the largest mass assembly of poor people and low-wage workers in this country’s history,” Barber said.

Barber, who pastors Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, is a social justice advocate who received a 2018 MacArthur Foundation grant.

The Poor People’s Campaign is pushing Congress to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, the Protecting Our Democracy Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, three pieces of federal legislation aimed at preserving voting rights, preventing abuses of presidential power and international interference with elections, and other reforms.