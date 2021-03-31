Positive Connections Play Vital Role in Building Safe, Stable, Nurturing Environments for North Carolina’s Children

RALEIGH — Highlighting the importance of healthy, caring connections and the presence of protective factors in families and communities, Governor Roy Cooper declared April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in North Carolina.



The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina (PCANC) are recognizing the role all North Carolinians play in building caring connections, supportive environments, and positive experiences for all children and families during Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.



“April is a time for North Carolina community members to learn the important role they play in fostering the safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments that build a strong foundation for healthy child development,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.

Children and families are facing unprecedented stress during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are programs, strategies and policies that strengthen families by ensuring parents and caregivers are better able to ensure the safety and well-being of their children.



“Science tells us that connections matter,” said Sharon Hirsch, PCANC President & CEO. “Our work to build positive connections, stable foundations, supportive communities, and strong families where all children can thrive has never been more important than it is now as North Carolina families grapple with additional stressors from the COVID-19 pandemic.”



This month and throughout the year, PCANC and the NCDHHS Division of Social Services work with all 100 county departments of social services to ensure parents have the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to care for their children. Research has shown that building connections in communities and funding proven programs and strategies that help families promote their children’s physical, social and emotional well-being is essential in the prevention of child abuse and neglect.

Child maltreatment is a solvable problem, and the past year has shown us that supporting families is essential in preventing child maltreatment. All adults play a role in creating caring connections and nurturing environments for the healthy development of our future generation of parents, leaders, and community members. North Carolina’s future prosperity depends on it. If you suspect a child may be abused or neglected, please contact Child Protection Services through your local county Department of Social Services.



For more information on Child Abuse Prevention Month, please visit preventchildabusenc.org. And to help promote Child Abuse Prevention Month, wear blue on Thursday, April 1: Wear Blue Day. North Carolinians can participate by wearing blue and sharing their photos on social media with the hashtags #WearBlueDay and #BeAConnection.