RALEIGH, N.C. — Powerball players in North Carolina could get some big help with their holiday shopping list if they are lucky enough to grab the $477 million jackpot in Monday’s drawing.

A winner tonight could claim the jackpot as a $477 million annuity or $229.7 million in cash.

“This Powerball present continues to get bigger and bigger,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We want to see a North Carolinian unwrap it by matching all six winning numbers.”

In last Monday’s drawing, a $150,000 winning ticket was purchased in New Bern and a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased in Creedmoor.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Powerball is one of six draw games in North Carolina where players can buy their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Lottery players can now buy scratch-offs at a retail location or play digital instant games online at nclottery.com and on the app.

During the holiday season, Play Smart, Gift Smart raises awareness that lottery tickets are not appropriate gifts for kids as part of a national gift responsibility campaign. Research shows that the earlier someone participates in or is exposed to gambling, the more likely they are to develop a gambling problem later in life. Check out this blog to learn more.