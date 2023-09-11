RALEIGH, N.C. — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting bigger as it now stands at $522 million for Monday’s drawing.

A winner Monday night could claim the jackpot as a $522 million annuity or $252.4 million in cash.

Powerball has gone 22 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. During that time, North Carolina has raised more than $10 million for education in the state from Powerball sales.

“Big jackpots for Powerball also mean a big win for education in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “While we are all rooting for a jackpot winner here, we also love seeing how much money a big Powerball jackpot run raises for education.”

Even though nobody won the jackpot in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, North Carolina did have more than 30,000 winning tickets.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.