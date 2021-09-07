Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots add up to $733 million this week

RALEIGH – Powerball and Mega Millions drawings offer North Carolinians a chance at major jackpots that together total more than $733 million.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at a $345 million annuity that is worth $248.7 million in cash. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot weighs in at a $388 million annuity that is worth $280.5 million in cash.

“What an exciting time for players,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of N.C. Education Lottery. “We saw some big wins over the Labor Day holiday in our drawings, and we’d love to see those continue with someone winning one of these life-changing jackpots.”

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Both games offer other ways to win besides the jackpot. For $2 tickets, Mega Millions prizes range from $2 to $1 million and Powerball prizes range from $4 to $1 million.

Three tickets sold in North Carolina won big prizes in drawings during the Labor Day holiday:

A $100,000 Powerball prize goes to someone who bought a $3 Power Play ticket at the Walmart on Legion Road in Hope Mills. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball in Monday’s drawing to win $50,000, and the prize was doubled when the 2X multiplier was drawn.

A $50,000 Powerball prize goes to someone who bought a Powerball ticket at Rebecca’s Country Store on Reepsville Road in Lincolnton. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball in Saturday’s drawing.

A $20,000 Mega Millions prize goes to someone who bought a $3 Megaplier ticket at the Quik Chek on Liberty Road in High Point. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the yellow Megaball in Friday’s drawing to win $10,000, and the prize was doubled when the 2X multiplier was drawn.

Players can try their luck and buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.