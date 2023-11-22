RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolinians can play this Thanksgiving week for jackpots in the Powerball and Mega Millions games that both offer prizes worth over $300 million.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot stands at a $313 million annuity that is worth $144 million in cash. Black Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at a $308 million annuity that is worth $142.1 million in cash.

“Mega Millions and Powerball players could have millions of reasons to be thankful with two huge jackpots up for grabs this week,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Good luck to everyone going for those Thanksgiving jackpots.”

Although the two jackpots remain up for grabs, players continue to win big prizes in both drawings. Over the weekend, North Carolina saw a $1 million winner in both Mega Millions on Friday and Powerball on Saturday. A Tyrrell County man claimed the $1 million Powerball prize on Monday. The $1 million Mega Millions prize, purchased at Sumner Food Mart and Hardware on Old Randleman Road in Greensboro, remains unclaimed.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.8 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.