RALEIGH, N.C. — This weekend Mega Millions and Powerball players can play for jackpots worth $863 million combined.

The first chance comes Friday with a Mega Millions jackpot that stands at a $395 million annuity that is worth $188.2 million in cash. The next chance occurs Saturday night with a Powerball jackpot that checks in at a $468 million annuity or $220.3 million cash.

“We have seen several players match five out of the six balls recently playing Powerball and Mega Millions,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We would love to see a North Carolinian match all six this weekend and win one of these jackpots.”

In Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, one $3 Power Play ticket matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The ticket tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier hit. The lucky ticket came from Merchant’s Grocery on Brices Creek Road in New Bern.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million and the odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Powerball and Mega Millions are two of six draw games in North Carolina where players can buy their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Lottery players can now buy scratch-offs at a retail location or play digital instant games online at nclottery.com and on the app.

During the holiday season, Play Smart, Gift Smart raises awareness that lottery tickets are not appropriate gifts for kids as part of a national gift responsibility campaign. Research shows that the earlier someone participates in or is exposed to gambling, the more likely they are to develop a gambling problem later in life. Check out our blog to learn more.