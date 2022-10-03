RALEIGH, N.C. — The Mega Millions jackpot has a slight lead over Powerball as the two games now feature jackpots worth more than $700 million combined.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot stands at a $336 million annuity that is worth $176.7 million in cash while Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot offers a $380 million annuity that is worth $198.4 million in cash.

“Powerball and Mega Millions continue to climb with both games offering life-changing jackpots this week,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “It’s important for players to remember that both games offer nine ways to win including the jackpot so check all of your tickets closely after each drawing.”

Over the summer, the two games also engaged in a back-and-forth race that ended with a $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot won on a single ticket in Illinois. On the night the jackpot was won, two North Carolinians won $1 million prizes playing Mega Millions. The second of those $1 million prizes was claimed at lottery headquarters last week by a man from Mecklenburg County.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.