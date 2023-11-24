Note: The accompanying video explains lottery odds in North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You may be feeling lucky … or it could be the food coma. Either way, going into Thanksgiving weekend, there are two jackpots up for grabs—each now at more than $300 million.

The Mega Millions drawing on Black Friday will be the first opportunity of the weekend to win big with a jackpot of $308 million on the line. According to the NC Education Lottery, the lump sum of cash for this jackpot amounts to $142.1 million in cash.

Then, another opportunity to become a mega-millionaire presents itself on Saturday with the Powerball drawing. Anyone matching all five white balls and the red Powerball would be the winner of $340 million as an annuity. Otherwise, the cash up-front could be $156.5 million.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are 1 in 302 million and 1 in 292 million, respectively.

Powerball and Mega Millions are two of six draw games in North Carolina where players can buy their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or mobile app.

“North Carolina has been winning million-dollar prizes this past week,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Let’s hope that the next big win for North Carolina is a jackpot.”