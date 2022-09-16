RALEIGH, N.C. — For the second time this year, Powerball and Mega Millions are in a race to see which game can offer the biggest jackpot with almost half a billion dollars up for grabs in weekend drawings.

The race gives North Carolinians who enjoy playing for jackpots two chances to win big. Together, the two jackpots add up to $481 million.

The first chance comes Friday night when the Mega Millions drawing offers a jackpot weighing in as a $256 million annuity that is worth $137.4 million in cash. The second will occur Saturday night when the Powerball drawing features a jackpot standing as a $225 million annuity or $122.7 million in cash.

“This summer we watched an exciting race that ended with a $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot in July,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Both games are back with life-changing prizes this weekend. Good luck to all our North Carolina players.”

On the night the $1.3 billion jackpot was won by a single ticket in Illinois, two North Carolinians won $1 million prizes here. One of those $1 million prizes remains unclaimed.

Michalko said anyone trying to win one of the jackpots should check their tickets closely afterward to see if they won a prize.

Both games offer nine ways to win including the jackpot. For example, in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing someone from Cumberland County won a $150,000 prize with a $3 Power Play ticket using Online Play.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise on average more than $2.5 million a day for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.