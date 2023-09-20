RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolinians can play Wednesday night for the 10th largest jackpot in Powerball history with a chance to win $672 million.

A winner tonight could claim the jackpot as a $672 million annuity or $320.5 million in cash. Wednesday’s jackpot marks the third time this year that Powerball has seen a jackpot reach the top 10 in the game’s history.

“Powerball is known as a game that offers life-changing prizes and we have seen that more than ever in 2023,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We have had a number of big wins recently in North Carolina, including on Monday, and we would love to see a jackpot win tonight.”

In Monday’s drawing, a $2 ticket purchased at the Food Lion on Mt Holly-Huntersville Road matched four white balls and the red ball to win $50,000.

Check out these numbers on how Powerball affects North Carolinians:

• 29,459: The total number of winning tickets in Monday’s drawing

• $12.8 million: The estimated amount raised for education on the current Powerball run

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.