RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolinians are playing for the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing.

A winner could claim the jackpot as a $685 million annuity or $344.7 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Powerball jackpot grows to $685M without Christmas winner: How much you’d actually take home

Powerball is one of six draw games in North Carolina where players can buy their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Lottery players can now buy scratch-offs at a retail location or play digital instant games online at nclottery.com and on the app.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.8 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.