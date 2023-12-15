NEW BERN, N.C. — The Powerball jackpot grows $35 million larger, offering $535 million in this weekend’s drawing.

A winner Saturday night could claim the jackpot as a $535 million annuity or $257.6 million in cash.

“Who wouldn’t want to start the holidays with a $535 million jackpot,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “The jackpot run has already produced exciting wins here in North Carolina.”

Two tickets purchased at the BJ’s Wholesale Club on Shenstone Boulevard in Garner produced $100,000 wins in Wednesday’s drawing. Both tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball. The prize on each $3 Power Play ticket doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Powerball is one of six draw games in North Carolina where players can buy their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Lottery players can now buy scratch-offs at a retail location or play digital instant games online at nclottery.com and on the app.

During the holiday season, Play Smart, Gift Smart raises awareness that lottery tickets are not appropriate gifts for kids as part of a national gift responsibility campaign. Research shows that the earlier someone participates in or is exposed to gambling, the more likely they are to develop a gambling problem later in life.