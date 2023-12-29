RALEIGH, N.C. — Someone in North Carolina could ring in the new year with a massive prize as the Powerball jackpot checks in at $760 million.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot stands at a $760 million annuity that is worth $382.5 million in cash. The jackpot represents the sixth largest in Powerball history.

In Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, a $2 ticket bought in Wilson at The Grocery Door on Nash Street Northwest matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. That win marked the fifth consecutive Powerball drawing with at least a $50,000 win in North Carolina.

“It has been great to see all the big Powerball wins in North Carolina this year,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We would love for a lucky North Carolinian to head into the new year with a jackpot win on Saturday.”

Check out how North Carolinians win when they play Powerball:

• 49,140: That’s the total number of winning tickets in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing

• $15.1 million: That’s the estimate of how much money has been raised for education during the current Powerball run

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.8 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.