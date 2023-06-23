GREENVILLE, N.C. — Powerball and Mega Millions players have two chances to win big this weekend playing for jackpots that total $747 million combined.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at a $320 million annuity worth $167.7 million in cash. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot stands at a $427 million annuity worth $221.1 million in cash.

So far this month, players have won eight prizes ranging from $10,000 to $1 million playing Mega Millions and Powerball.

“We have seen a lot of big wins already on both Mega Millions and Powerball in the month of June,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We have our fingers crossed that the biggest one yet will happen this weekend. Good luck to all our players.”

While North Carolinians continue trying for the jackpot, other big prizes are being won in the state. In Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, two tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. Check out where they were purchased:

– Dowdle Mountain Pit Stop on Dowdle Mountain Road in Franklin

– Speedway on Gallimore Dairy Road in Greensboro

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.