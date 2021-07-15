Powerball ticket purchased in Brunswick County wins $2 million prize

RALEIGH – Wednesday’s Powerball drawing produced a $2 million prize for someone who bought a ticket at a convenience store in Brunswick County.

The lucky winner purchased the $3 Power Play ticket at the Circle K on Howe Street in Southport and will take home the largest prize nationally from the drawing.

The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 33-46-52-59-62, to win $1 million. With the added Power Play feature, the prize doubled to $2 million when the 2X multiplier was drawn.

The drawing also produced a $100,000 win in North Carolina with a $3 ticket purchased through Online Play that matched four of the numbers on the white balls and the number of the Powerball to win $50,000. With the added Power Play feature, the prize doubled to $100,000 due to the 2X multiplier.

The two winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

Since no one won Wednesday’s jackpot, the jackpot climbs to $150 million as an annuity prize or $107.6 million cash for Saturday’s drawing. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website, or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games like Powerball make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how money raised by the lottery made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties last year, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.