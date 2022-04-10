WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A pregnant woman with her 2-year old child in the backseat was shot in her car on Friday, according to Winston-Salem police.

The shooting happened at 2700 Piedmont Circle.

2700 Piedmont Circle

Police say that the woman was sitting in the car with her child at 2700 Piedmont Circle and became involved in a domestic dispute with Tyrone Jamel Roseborough, 27.

Police say that at some time during the dispute, Roseborough began shooting into the woman’s vehicle striking her with gunfire several times. The 2-year-old child was not injured during the shooting.

Roseborough fled the area after the shooting.

The now-injured woman drove herself to Winston-Salem Fire Department Station 3 located at 2995 N Liberty Street. Once at the fire station she received medical attention for her injuries and called Winston-Salem police.

Winston-Salem Fire Station 3

The woman would later be transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition as her injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening. Her unborn child’s injuries are also considered to be non-life-threatening as well.

Winston-Salem police located Roseborough later in the evening in the area of 718 Johnson Circle where he was taken into custody.

718 Johnson Circle

Roseborough is being charged with the following:

Assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure

Assault on an unborn child

Discharging firearms in the city limits

Discharging firearms in a moving vehicle

Roseborough’s bond has been set at $250,000. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.