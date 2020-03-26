Live Now
President Trump approves Major Disaster Declaration for North Carolina

North Carolina

WASHINGTON (WNCT) FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available for the state of North Carolina to supplement the state, tribes and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by COVID-19 pandemic beginning on January 20 and continuing.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance under Public Assistance, for all areas affected by COVID-19 at a federal cost share of 75 percent.

Gracia B. Szczech has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

