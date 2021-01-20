President Trump declares Friday ‘National Sanctity of Human Life Day’ on anniversary of Roe v. Wade decision

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — President Donald Trump is declaring that Friday is “National Sanctity of Human Life Day” in one of his final proclamations as president ahead of the anniversary of the historic Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.

The president released details on the proclamation Monday and says the day will celebrate the “wonder of human existence and renew our resolve to build a culture of life where every person of every age is protected, valued, and cherished.”

In the proclamation, the president says that since his first day in office he has “taken historic action to protect innocent lives at home and abroad” and “issued a landmark pro-life rule to govern the use of Title Ten taxpayer funding, and took action to protect the conscience rights of doctors, nurses, and organizations like the Little Sisters of the Poor.”

“Every human life is a gift to the world. Whether born or unborn, young or old, healthy or sick, every person is made in the holy image of God. The Almighty Creator gives unique talents, beautiful dreams, and a great purpose to every person,” the release reads.

On Jan. 22, 1973, the Supreme Court came to a landmark decision in the Jane Roe v. Henry Wade case and ruled that the Constitution of the United States protects a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.

Read the full release here.