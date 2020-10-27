countdown
President Trump returning to Fayetteville for rally Thursday

North Carolina

President Donald Trump applauds the crowd after he speaks during a campaign rally at the Robeson County Fairgrounds in Lumberton, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As Election Day edges closer, President Donald Trump is returning to North Carolina to hold a rally in Fayetteville later this week

Trump was already in nearby Lumberton this past weekend. The President spoke to a group of supporters at the Fayetteville airport on Sept. 19.

Now, Trump is planning a campaign rally for Thursday at the Fayetteville Regional Airport.

The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will include remarks from other Republican candidates.

Doors open for the event at 3:30 p.m. The campaign released information on how to obtain tickets.

Donald Trump Jr. spoke to a group on Oct. 10 at the Cumberland County Republican headquarters.

