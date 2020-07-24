President Trump to visit Triangle next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – President Donald Trump will visit the Triangle next week as he tours a facility helping produce components of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The White House confirmed Trump will come to Morrisville on Monday and tour the FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ Innovation Center.

The president is expected to speak after the tour.

“Biotechnologies is manufacturing bulk drug substance for NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial, and is expected to progress into Phase 2 in mid-August and Phase 3 in the fall,” the White House said in a release.

This will be Trump’s 10th trip to North Carolina since taking office.