Presidential hopefuls return to N. Carolina as primary nears

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the leader in the early delegate count for the Democratic nomination, is leading the return of presidential candidates to North Carolina as days dwindle before Tuesday’s primary.

Sanders was scheduled to participate on Wednesday evening in an anti-poverty forum at the Goldsboro church of the Rev. William Barber, a co-chair of the national Poor People’s Campaign.

Sanders also has a rally scheduled for Thursday morning at Winston-Salem State University.

Later in the day, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will be the focus of a televised town hall originating from Raleigh and airing on Fox News.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a Saturday rally in Raleigh.

That evening, Klobuchar and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg are both set to speak at the North Carolina Democratic Party’s “Blue NC Celebration” at a Charlotte hotel.

Bloomberg also plans other Saturday appearances in Wilmington and Charlotte.

Pete Buttigieg’s campaign said the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, will hold a rally Sunday morning in Raleigh.

President Donald Trump, whose name is on the North Carolina Republican primary ballot, plans a rally Monday evening at a Charlotte arena.

