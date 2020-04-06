Prisons enact two-week halt on accepting new offenders amid COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) In order to stop the spread of COVID-19, the North Carolina Division of Prisons will not accept offenders from the county jails and will reduce the transfers of offenders within the prisons for the next 14 days, effective at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.

“We must deny this virus the opportunity to spread,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “It has gotten into three of our prisons and we must contain it there to the greatest degree possible. This is imperative for the health and safety of our staff and the men and women who are in our care.”

This new modified operations plan, which is supported by the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, is in effect a “stay at home order” for the vast majority of the 34,400 offenders in the state prison system from April 7 to April 21, at which point the plan will be reexamined.

Offenders will continue to be transferred over the next two weeks for the following reasons:

To comply with court orders.

For medical or mental health reasons.

For security purposes to address critical incidents within the prisons.

To release offenders who have completed their prison sentences.

Efforts are underway to transfer those offenders who are scheduled for release over the next two weeks to areas close to their homes, where they will be released in accordance with their individual release plans.

No offender will remain incarcerated past their scheduled release date.