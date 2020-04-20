Prisons temporarily suspend operations to bring relief to the staff at Neuse Correctional

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) NC Division of Prisons temporarily suspended operations at another state prison facility and transferred offenders in consultation with state health experts.

To support operations at the coronavirus-impacted Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro, Prisons moved offenders out of Johnston Correctional Institution and reassigned staff to Neuse CI.

“The staff at Neuse have been working in the toughest conditions, for weeks on end, and desperately needed support,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “They are owed everyone’s thanks for their commitment to serving the public, standing tall in their daily responsibilities and helping ensure safety of their co-workers and those in custody.”

A mass testing operation of the approximately 250 employees and 700 offenders at Neuse Correctional Institution has revealed a total of 13 staff and more than 330 offenders are infected with virus, 98 percent of those are asymptomatic and another 197 test results are pending.

To bring staff some help and to keep security at appropriate levels there, over the weekend Prisons’ Incident Command team members took the following actions:

Temporarily closed Johnston Correctional in Smithfield and transferred approximately 600 offenders to Southern Correctional Institution in Troy and to the Burke Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Morganton.

Transported around 100 offenders from Southern CI to Tabor Correctional Institution in Columbus County to make room for the incoming offenders from Johnston Correctional.

“No offenders from Neuse or any of those exhibiting any symptoms were transferred,” Commissioner Ishee said. “These very strategic moves were done in consultation with medical experts and completed by following CDC guidelines.”

The transportation vehicles were disinfected before and after each trip. The offenders and staff were all outfitted with face masks. The transfers were completed without incident.

A truckload of PPE was delivered to the Neuse facility on Saturday as five portable, large-scale disinfectant-dispersal units called Power Breezers were used to clean the facility from top to bottom.

In addition, Prisons has taken more than three dozen actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the prisons, and to contain it within a facility if it does.

Some of those actions include: