Private donations to pay for ‘Black Lives Do Matter’ replacement mural at Fayetteville’s Market House

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville’s mayor said private donations made by him and others in the “business community” will cover the cost of replacing the “Black Lives Matter” mural at the Market House.

Mayor Mitch Colvin’s announcement comes a day after he apologized for having the mural removed without asking for more input on the issue.

In early January, Fayetteville decommissioned the mural that was approved by the city council in March 2020 as a limited time piece.

The painting was covered with a black coating that the City said is consistent with the previous finish.

Fayetteville said it cost $5,250 to install the mural and then $4,950 to remove it.

The City is again partnering with Cool Spring Downtown District to receive bids for the replacement.

City Council member Johnny Dawkins said the new mural is expected to cost $3,000 to $4,000.

On Friday, Colvin said that cost would be covered by private donations.

“I am pleased to announce private donors will reimburse the City of Fayetteville, NC Government for the costs of the ‘Black Lives Do Matter/End Racism Now’ mural replacement downtown at the Market House,” he said.

Colvin said replacing the mural is necessary.

“We feel this is necessary to help stay focused on the big picture, which is ending systemic racism and facilitating community reconciliation,” Colvin said.