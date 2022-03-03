GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A resolution is hitting the Guilford County Commissioners desk to honor a heroic Triad pooch.

Guilford County Animal Services tells FOX8 that the commissioners will be hearing a resolution tonight to name their surgical suite after Susie, the Greensboro dog who changed North Carolina animal cruelty laws.

Susie was diagnosed with bone cancer last month.

The proposal would name the GAS surgical suite to “Susie’s Medical Surgery Ward” as a way to honor the brave dog, who lived through being set on fire as a puppy. Susie was found with severe second and third-degree burns over most of her body in Greenfield Park in south Greensboro. Her ears were burned off and she had a broken jaw and teeth.

She was taken care of by the Guilford Animal Shelter until she was adopted by Donna Smith Lawrence.

A court sentenced a man in 2009 to probation for the abuse, sparking outrage amongst North Carolinians, and leading to the passing of Susie’s Law in 2010.

Susie’s Law made animal cruelty a low-level felony and allows judges to sentence offenders to jail in certain cases. It went into effect in 2010.

Susie’s Hope, a movie about Susie, premiered at RiverRun Film Festival in 2013.

There are resources for anyone who wants to help Susie and her family during this time on the Susie’s Hope website.

You can read the full resolution here.