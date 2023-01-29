RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Activists gathered in downtown Raleigh on Saturday to hold a protest against police brutality.

It started at 1 p.m. along Fayetteville Street.

The protest comes in the aftermath of Memphis police releasing body camera videos showing the violent arrest that ended with Tyre Nichols’ death.

It also comes as activists and community members are seeking justice for Darryl Williams.

Williams was a Raleigh man who died while in police custody last week. A preliminary report published this week shows Williams was tased three times.

“Enough is enough!!” a flyer for the protest read. “Come stand and protest in solidarity against police brutality.”

Dozens march through Downtown Raleigh after video of Tyre Nichols death released

Activists are using the hashtag, #RaleighDemandsJustice.

According to CBS 17 crews at the scene, the crowd marched down Fayetteville St. which had not been closed by police, and traffic was unable to get by.

Videos of the protest can be seen below.

RIGHT NOW: Dozens of people are in Downtown Raleigh calling for an overhaul on the law enforcement system following the death of #TyreNichols. They’re chanting the name of Darryl Williams, a man who died in Raleigh police custody this month. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/RXw7K3UX9W — Deana Harley (@Deanaharleynews) January 28, 2023

Protestors are writing Emancipate NC’s phone number on their bodies, saying if they were to get arrested they’d know who to call. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/9lkRCShOfh — Deana Harley (@Deanaharleynews) January 28, 2023

Protestors are walking down Fayetteville Street right now chanting the names of #TyreNichols & Darryl Williams. As a note – this road has not been closed by police. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/uXpqr55OCo — Deana Harley (@Deanaharleynews) January 28, 2023

Raleigh Police are now blocking some roads as protestors make their way through downtown. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/OLduLi9gi2 — Deana Harley (@Deanaharleynews) January 28, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.