Protest brings traffic to a crawl on I-40; at least 2 detained

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A least two people were detained amid a rolling demonstration that brought traffic to a crawl along Interstate-40 west Wednesday morning.

Traffic on I-40 west at US 1 at 9:40 a.m. on June 24, 2020 (NCDOT)

The drivers began to drive around 10 mph at 8:46 a.m. on I-40 west in protest of systemic racism.

At 9 a.m., the lead vehicles were passing the South Saunders Street exit in Raleigh.

Just before 9:30 a.m., troopers with the Highway Patrol drove westbound along the left shoulder near exit 291 and pulled over at least one vehicle.

A person could be seen being placed in handcuffs and then put in a law enforcement vehicle.

A CBS 17 crew on the scene reported two people being detained.

One of the vehicles pulled over by troopers had “DEFUND” written on its back window.

Troopers stopped all traffic between exits 291 and 289 as they worked on the left side of the roadway.

At 9:39 a.m., the interstate was reopened.

A flyer for the protest said the drivers will continue to move slow along the interstate until 9:30 a.m.

Organizers called on drivers across the state to slow down but as of 9 a.m., no other significant backups were reported on I-40.

This story will be updated.