Protester at Raleigh women’s clinic injured after gun in pocket accidentally fires, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was at a protest outside a Raleigh women’s clinic accidentally shot himself Saturday morning, police say.

The incident was reported just after 9:15 a.m. in the 3300 block of Drake Circle, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot once.

“Follow-up investigation revealed that the gunshot was fired from the victim’s personal weapon and that the discharge was accidental,” the news release said.

Police said the man had a gun in his pocket when it fired.

“After consultation with the district attorney’s office, it was determined that he will be charged with possession of a firearm at a protest,” the news release said.