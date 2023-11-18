RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a peaceful march Friday afternoon reached the grounds of the State Capitol.

People marching (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Traffic is no longer impacted and all roads are open.

Raleigh police, N.C. State police and State Capitol police were on the scene.

A CBS 17 crew shot video of the capitol protest.

Pro-Palestinian signs and flags could be seen while protesters chanted slogans in relation to the Israel-Hamas War currently in Gaza.

The marchers started near the N.C. State Memorial Belltower and headed downtown, police said.

One of the people marching told CBS 17 the group was mostly students from N.C. State, in addition to anyone else who wanted to join.

People marching (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

People marching (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

People marching (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

This is a developing story. Check back for details.