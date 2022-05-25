MANTEO, N.C. — Cape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore) invites public input on two separate projects at and near the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse now through June 22.

A public meeting to discuss both projects is scheduled for 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 at the Fessenden Center Annex, 47013 Buxton Back Rd, Buxton, N.C. 27920. The public meeting will start with a presentation by Superintendent David Hallac and conclude with an opportunity to provide feedback and ask questions.

Project 1: Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Repair and Landscape Improvements Environmental Assessment

The National Park Service proposes to rehabilitate the interior and restore the exterior of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse and its character-defining features, repair or replace deteriorated materials and finishes, and selectively reverse unsympathetic treatments added to the lighthouse and its oil house after 1920.

Additionally, the project purpose includes providing a more immersive experience of the Cape Hatteras Light Station by defining walking paths and considering ways to improve the resiliency of the light station and grounds suited to a coastal environment that is subject to heavy visitation.

Three alternatives and a summary of their potential impacts are listed in the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Repair and Landscape Improvements environmental assessment and newsletter found at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/caha_lighthouse.

The public comment period ends Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Comments may be submitted electronically, the preferred method, or mailed to Superintendent, 1401 National Park Dr, Manteo, N.C. 27954.

Project 2: Lighthouse Road Multi-Use Pathway

The Seashore would like to receive public comments as it develops plans to construct a multi-use path along Lighthouse Road in the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse District.

A new pathway would provide users originating in the village of Buxton, N.C. with a resilient, safe, and accessible non-motorized route to many of the Seashore’s key visitor use areas, including the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, museum, and lifeguard beach. The pathway would also be enhanced with wayfinding, educational information, and benches.

Three pathway ideas are listed in the Construct Multi-Use Pathway along with Lighthouse Road public scoping newsletter at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/CAHA_multiuse_pathway.

The public comment period ends Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Comments may be submitted electronically, the preferred method, or mailed to: Superintendent, 1401 National Park Dr, Manteo, N.C. 27954.