Public input needed on statewide trail network plan

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) As people across North Carolina are using greenways and trails in record numbers, the public input is needed to develop the Great Trails State Plan.

Great Trails State Plan would link trails in all 100 N.C. counties.

The Great Trails State Plan is a state Department of Transportation-led effort to identify existing trails and define what actions need to take place to connect those trails statewide.

The plan builds upon local and regional trails to identify one overall trail network that is focused on connections to state parks and populated areas.

The public can provide feedback by taking an interactive map survey and a 10-question survey. Participants are encouraged to take both surveys, which close on Sept. 30.