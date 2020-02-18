Public invited to comment on plan for Hurricane Florence disaster recovery funds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) ReBuild NC is seeking public input on the state’s draft action plan for administering Hurricane Florence recovery funding.

The funding is provided to North Carolina through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program.

The draft CDBG-DR Hurricane Florence Action Plan includes detailed information on how ReBuild NC will use $542 million in federal funds to implement disaster recovery programs throughout areas impacted by the storm.

“This funding will make a tremendous difference for people whose lives were forever changed by Hurricane Florence,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “I encourage North Carolinians in the impacted counties and beyond to submit their feedback on the plan so that we can provide the best possible recovery programs for storm survivors.”

The draft action plan is available for review on the Rebuild NC website at https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/.

Printed copies of the draft plan are also available by calling 984-833-4344.

Public comments can be submitted by email to publiccomments@rebuild.nc.gov or by U.S. Postal Service mail to ReBuild NC, Attn: Florence Action Plan, P.O. Box 110465, Durham, NC, 27709.

Public comments on the draft plan must be submitted by 5 p.m. on March 8.