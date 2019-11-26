Public invited to comment on proposed changes to state’s action plan for Hurricane Matthew federal disaster recovery funds

(WNCT) ReBuild NC is seeking public comment on a draft amendment to the state’s action plan for administering federal disaster recovery funding provided to North Carolina through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program.

The draft CDBG-DR Hurricane Matthew Action Plan: Substantial Amendment 5 proposes changes that will enhance the state action plan previously approved by HUD.

The draft amendment and related documents are available for review on the Rebuild NC website at https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/.

Printed copies of the draft amendment are also available by calling 984-833-4344.

Public comments can be submitted by email to publiccomments@rebuild.nc.gov or by U.S. Postal Service mail to Attn: SAPA-5, P.O. Box 110465, Durham, NC 27709. Public comments on the draft amendment must be submitted 5 p.m. Dec. 8, 2019.