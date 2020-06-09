Public Safety Secretary directs law enforcement, community corrections to review use of force policies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks issued a memo on Monday directing law enforcement leaders to review their existing policies on the use of force, de-escalation techniques, arrest procedures, cultural sensitivity training, and the investigative process.

Secretary Hooks stated in the memo, “While neither you nor I can undo this tragic event, we can learn from this incident and implement positive, meaningful processes and policies to ensure the officers under our charge are effectively trained to consistently perform their duties in a manner that is both professional and respectful of human life and dignity.”

The secretary also wants to ensure each division has a clear policy articulating a duty to intervene and report any case where an officer may be a witness to what they know to be excessive force or other abuse of a suspect or arrestee.

Click here for a copy of the memo.