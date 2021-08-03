Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education approves mask requirement

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – The Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to pass a mask requirement for all students and staff while in buildings and on buses, regardless of vaccination status.

Masks will be required for all students, Pre-K through grade 13. Masks will not be required outside as long as physical distancing is possible.

According to NC DHHS, the full vaccination rate is at just 27% in Robeson County. That is the lowest rate in News13’s viewing area.

Courtesy: Public Schools of Robeson County

Athletes and coaches are required to wear masks while not participating for all indoor activities and games. Masks are not required outside as long as physical distancing can be maintained.

Mask requirements will be revisited every 30 days.

Courtesy: Public Schools of Robeson County

In July, Governor Roy Cooper said schools in North Carolina should require masks for everyone indoors, both students and teachers, in grades K-8.