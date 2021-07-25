Pump House in downtown Kannapolis named ‘top 10 public restrooms in America’ by Cintas

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Work product company Cintas has named the Pump House public restroom on West Avenue in Downtown Kannapolis one of the top 10 public restrooms in America. The town is now encouraging people to vote it into the number one spot.

Those who live in Kannapolis believe it’s the location and surrounding area that landed the Pump House on the list. The building is surrounded by fountains, dining space, benches, restaurants, breweries, landscaping, public art, and even a putting green.

Cintas selected their top 10 restrooms based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, and design. The winner of the contest gets bragging rights and $2,500 worth of Cintas cleaning supplies.

“It’s just something fun, and we all need something fun once in a while. It’s not very often that government can be humorous,” said Kannapolis spokeswoman Annette Privette Keller.

People can vote for their favorite restroom every day until August 10. To cast your vote, click this link.